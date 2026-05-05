Geopolitical recalibration: The Caspian as an extension of Europe

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. Azerbaijan’s growing engagement with the Three Seas Initiative (3SI) should not be seen as a one-off diplomatic episode, but rather as part of a broader shift in Europe’s approach to security, energy, and infrastructure development. Originally focused on cooperation among EU member states between the Baltic, Black, and Adriatic seas, the platform is gradually expanding beyond its initial scope. Baku’s participation in a recent 3SI summit signals that the Caspian region is increasingly being viewed as part of an extended European strategic space.

Against this backdrop, a new configuration of connectivity is emerging, stretching from Central Asia through the South Caucasus to Central and Eastern Europe. What was once considered a peripheral belt is now gaining importance as a key corridor for the movement of resources, capital, and technology. Within this system, Azerbaijan is no longer just a transit territory but an active player linking multiple economic regions.

The country’s geographic position—its access to the Caspian basin, proximity to Central Asia, and established routes to Europe—makes it a natural bridge between the resource base of the East and consumer markets in the West. As European states intensify efforts to make their economies more resilient to external shocks, the importance of such connecting hubs continues to grow.

Further evidence of deepening ties came with Azerbaijan’s participation in the 10th anniversary parliamentary summit of the Three Seas Initiative, held March 24–25, 2026, in Zagreb, Croatia. Azerbaijan attended as a specially invited guest, reflecting the growing interest among participating countries in expanding cooperation with Baku.

During the summit, Azerbaijan’s role as a reliable energy supplier was once again underscored, particularly amid the ongoing transformation of Europe’s energy architecture and efforts to reduce dependence on traditional supply sources. Energy policy is increasingly linked to long-term sustainability and diversification of supply routes.

Special attention was given to the development of forward-looking infrastructure projects, including a “green” energy corridor connecting the Caspian Sea to the Black Sea and onward to Europe (Azerbaijan–Georgia–Romania–Hungary). The project is being considered within the framework of pan-European energy infrastructure planning, specifically the Ten-Year Network Development Plan (TYNDP 2026) of the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E).

In this context, several EU member states—including Italy—have also expressed interest in potentially importing electricity over the long term.

Following a series of energy crises, the European Union has strengthened its push to diversify suppliers and develop alternative delivery routes. Within this framework, Azerbaijan is no longer seen as a temporary solution but as a component of a more balanced and resilient energy system.

At the same time, the energy agenda is expanding beyond traditional oil and gas exports. It now includes the development of comprehensive infrastructure: modernization of pipeline systems, expansion of liquefied natural gas (LNG) reception capacity, coordination of energy markets, and implementation of renewable energy projects. As a result, Azerbaijan’s role is evolving from that of a raw materials supplier to a participant in a more complex and interconnected energy architecture.

Equally important is the development of transport infrastructure—integrating railways, seaports, and logistics hubs. This strengthens energy routes by creating a unified network in which the movement of resources, goods, and investment mutually reinforce one another. In this context, the Caspian is no longer viewed solely as a source of raw materials but increasingly as part of a broader Eurasian exchange system.

Azerbaijan’s status as a special guest also reflects the evolution of the Three Seas Initiative itself. The platform is gradually becoming a more flexible mechanism for cooperation, open to external partners. This allows it to expand geographically without revising its institutional foundations.

In this sense, Azerbaijan represents a new model of partnership—one without formal accession but with a high level of engagement in key projects. This approach enables Baku to participate in strategic initiatives without additional political or legal obligations, while allowing the initiative to extend its reach into critical resource and transport corridors.

Azerbaijan’s involvement in the 3SI orbit contributes to the formation of an expanded energy and transport corridor linking the Caspian region with Central Europe and complementing existing routes. This enhances the strategic importance of the South Caucasus, transforming it not only into a zone of competing interests but also into a space where competition coexists with elements of coordination.

Over the long term, such a configuration could reshape the balance of power across Eurasia. Countries that prioritize infrastructure connectivity and diversification are likely to gain advantages, while models based on limited routes and dependency on a narrow set of partners risk becoming sources of vulnerability.

In sum, Azerbaijan’s deepening interaction with the Three Seas Initiative reflects not just current diplomatic activity but broader structural changes in Eurasian geoeconomics. By extending its connectivity to the Caspian region, the initiative is helping to form a new, large-scale space for cooperation—one in which Azerbaijan occupies a key position as a link between Asia and Europe.

As global competition for resources and transport routes intensifies, the importance of this role will clearly grow.