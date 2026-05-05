World Bank assesses trade and customs processes at Uzbekistan border points

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 5. The World Bank has conducted analytical work at major border crossing points in Uzbekistan to study international trade and customs processes, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Economy and Finance.

The assessments were carried out from April 27 to May 1 with the participation of World Bank experts alongside relevant national authorities.

The work undertaken at key border checkpoints was aimed to evaluate the efficiency of cross-border trade operations and related procedures.

The initiative is part of a broader subnational assessment and part of the field study aimed at identifying bottlenecks in trade facilitation, evaluating regional business environments, and supporting ongoing reform efforts in line with international standards.

For reference, Uzbekistan and the World Bank have developed a broad and steadily expanding partnership focused on economic reforms, infrastructure modernization, and social development. Since the start of large-scale reforms in 2016, the World Bank has significantly increased its engagement in the country, with a portfolio covering energy, transport, agriculture, water supply, urban development, and public sector modernization.

The total value of active and implemented projects exceeds $10 billion, making Uzbekistan one of the largest recipients of World Bank financing in Central Asia. The institution also provides analytical and advisory support, including studies on business climate, governance, and poverty reduction, aligning its programs with Uzbekistan’s reform agenda and long-term development strategy.