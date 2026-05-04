Azerbaijan presents investment climate and economic reforms at Caucasian Investment Forum (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Azer Bayramov highlighted the country's favorable business environment at the Caucasian Investment Forum held in Mineralnye Vody, Russia, Trend reports via the Ministry of Economy.

​During the plenary session titled "Transformation of the Investment Environment: Designing the Future in New Realities," Azer Bayramov detailed Azerbaijan's strategic advantages, including its favorable geographical position at the intersection of international transport corridors. He specifically emphasized the role of the Alat Free Economic Zone, industrial parks, and the specialized tax and customs exemptions available to businesses operating in the liberated territories and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. The Deputy Minister also noted the ongoing steps taken to advance the country's digital economy.

​In a panel session focused on "New Business: Reducing Barriers and New Approaches to Shaping the Business Environment," the Ministry presented information on recent reforms aimed at improving the business climate, fostering innovation, and developing the startup ecosystem.

​The forum also addressed the "International Integration of Islamic Finance: Capital and Strategic Partnership." It was noted that Azerbaijan places high importance on studying international expertise in Islamic finance and implementing advanced global approaches.

​Throughout the event, discussions covered a wide range of sectors, including finance, tourism, digitalization, international cooperation, the agro-industrial sector, healthcare, energy, and human capital. Specific panel sessions were dedicated to agricultural financing, the application of artificial intelligence, and the expansion of medical tourism.