Cultural dialogue in South Caucasus can begin from neutral platform - Madina Aliyeva in 'Dialogue with Tofig Abbasov' (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. The Baku Network platform has released the latest episode of the analytical video project “Dialogue with Tofig Abbasov,” dedicated to issues of culture, history, and statehood, Trend reports.

The guest of the program was People's Artist of Azerbaijan, laureate of the Golden Dervish and Zirva awards, ballet master and choreographer Madina Aliyeva.

According to her, during the years of severe political and military upheaval, Azerbaijani cultural figures were deeply distressed by the distorted perception of events in the South Caucasus.

Speaking about the First Karabakh War, the People's Artist noted that it was a difficult period for the entire country and for the theater. According to her, a curfew was in effect in Baku, and theatrical life was forced to adapt to the new reality.

"Of course, performances weren't held during that time. It was a difficult, heavy time, but we survived it with dignity," she said.

At the same time, Aliyeva emphasized that even during the crisis, the Azerbaijani theater wasn't completely isolated. Tours continued, although less frequent. She noted that the theater maintained creative contacts both within the post-Soviet space and beyond.

The conversation highlighted the issue of cultural bridges in the South Caucasus. Aliyeva recalled that in 1987, the first Transcaucasian Ballet Competition was held in Baku, with representatives from Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Armenia participating. According to her, this experience could serve as the foundation for future cultural dialogue.

Aliyeva also spoke about the school in which Azerbaijani ballet emerged. She explained that there are three main schools of classical ballet in the world—Italian, French, and Russian—and that the Azerbaijani tradition is historically linked to the Russian academic school. She recalled that this line was established by the first Azerbaijani ballerina, Gamarkhanum Almaszade, who studied in St. Petersburg.

Speaking of the younger generation of artists, Aliyeva noted that working with young people gives her great energy and professional satisfaction. At the same time, she emphasized that it's harder for modern students to maintain concentration due to the overwhelming amount of information and the need to combine creativity with education.

"Ballet is a profession that requires complete immersion. If you want good results, you have to give it your all," she said.

According to Aliyeva, ballet requires not only technique, discipline, and physical fitness, but also inner preparation. Only a fluent mastery of technique, she emphasized, allows a dancer to express a character and live the life of a hero or heroine on stage.

The People's Artist also pointed out the richness of Azerbaijan's ballet heritage. According to her, there are few countries in the world where so many composers have created ballet works.

"This is an enormous treasure, a true treasure trove. We must be proud of it, appreciate it, and pass it on to the next generation," Aliyeva concluded.

The full video recording of the program is presented to readers: