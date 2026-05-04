Uzbekistan, Oman deepen economic ties with 20 new joint projects

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 4. Around 10 enterprises with Omani capital are currently operating in Uzbekistan, while nearly 20 additional joint projects worth $3.2 billion are under active development, Trend reports via Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade.

These figures were announced during a meeting between Uzbekistan’s Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade, Laziz Kudratov, and Oman’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Uzbekistan, Wafa Al Busaidi.

The discussions centered on the current state of bilateral cooperation and opportunities to expand ties in key sectors such as investment, trade, and logistics. Both sides highlighted that a solid foundation for mutually beneficial partnership has already been established, while noting considerable untapped potential for further economic engagement.

Following the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to advancing joint initiatives and strengthening investment cooperation. The Omani side also confirmed its participation in the 5th Tashkent International Investment Forum, scheduled for June 16–18, underscoring its continued interest in expanding its presence in Uzbekistan’s growing market.