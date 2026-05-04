Tajikistan posts solid economic performance in early 2026

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, May 4. The growth of Tajikistan’s national economy reached 8 percent in the period from January through March of the current year, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon said, Trend reports via the press service of the President of Tajikistan.

He made the announcement during a government meeting held in Tajikistan on April 29.

According to him, this performance was primarily driven by a 14% increase in industrial production, an 8% rise in agriculture, a 34% growth in fixed capital investments, an 8.5% increase in paid services, and a 22% expansion in trade turnover.

In his address, Emomali Rahmon analyzed the results of the country’s socio-economic development for the first quarter of 2026 and assigned specific tasks to responsible government officials.

During the meeting, the outcomes of Tajikistan’s socio-economic development for the first quarter of 2026 were reviewed, along with tasks set for the period through the end of 2026.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan’s economic development policy in recent years has focused on accelerating industrialization, attracting investment, expanding export-oriented sectors, and modernizing agriculture.

Particular attention has been given to strengthening infrastructure, supporting small and medium-sized enterprises, and improving the business environment to ensure sustainable long-term growth.