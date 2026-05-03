Holding full marathon in Baku takes this event to new level – Olympic champion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. Holding a full marathon in Baku takes this event to a new level, said Zemfira Meftakhetdinova, Olympic champion, multiple world and European champion, President of the Public Association “Sports Veterans,” and Vice President of the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

“For me, participating in the marathon is, first and foremost, a great celebration of sport and unity. It is especially important that this year the full marathon is being held for the first time – this takes the event to an entirely new level.

There is an incredible atmosphere here: at the start and along the route, professional athletes, amateurs, and even Olympic champions are all together. This motivates and inspires everyone to move forward, regardless of their level of preparation,” she said.

According to Meftakhetdinova, it is very encouraging that the marathon brings people together – those who love sport, support it, and simply want to be part of this major movement.

“I would like to wish all participants good luck, strength, and of course, bright emotions along the course!” she added.