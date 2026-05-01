Uzbekistan’s digital economy powers ahead with strong growth momentum

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 1. Uzbekistan’s digital economy has demonstrated substantial growth in recent years, with gross value added in the sector increasing by an average of 24.8% over the past five years, significantly outpacing overall GDP growth, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek President.

These figures were presented to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on May 1 during a briefing on ongoing reforms and future priorities in the field of artificial intelligence and digital development.

Over the same period, employment in the information and communication technologies sector rose from 64,300 in 2017 to 108,800, while the number of self-employed individuals increased from 10,000 to 181,000.

Meanwhile, currently, more than 11,900 enterprises operate in the sector, including approximately 1,400 companies with foreign participation, indicating growing investor interest and the expansion of digital business activity in the country.