Event held in Vatican dedicated to presentation of joint projects with Heydar Aliyev Foundation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. On April 30, a presentation ceremony for projects implemented jointly with the Heydar Aliyev Foundation was held at the Palazzo della Cancelleria (Chancellery Palace) in the Vatican, Trend reports.

The event, attended by officials from the Holy See and Italy, scientific, political, and public figures, and representatives of the Vatican and Italian diplomatic corps, provided information on the history of cooperation between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Vatican, as well as projects implemented since 2012. Additionally, the book "Pontes Culturae" (Bridges of Culture), which covers these projects, and a documentary film reflecting the friendship and cooperation established between the Holy See and Azerbaijan over the years were presented. The film highlights the Foundation’s cultural-humanitarian initiatives in the Vatican and the work carried out to restore historical and religious heritage sites.

The "Pontes Culturae" publication was prepared by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Vatican's Pontifical Commission for Sacred Archaeology, and the Embassy of Azerbaijan to the Holy See. The first copy of the book was presented to Pope Leo XIV during the meeting with Mehriban Aliyeva, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, during her visit to the Vatican in October 2025.

The publication and documentary provide information on the history of relations between Azerbaijan and the Vatican, the role of National Leader Heydar Aliyev's first official visit to the Vatican in 1997 in developing these ties, and official mutual visits aimed at expanding cultural and interreligious dialogue. The significance of the projects implemented by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in the Vatican since 2012 is also noted. The materials reflect the Foundation's work with the Pontifical Commission for Sacred Archaeology on the restoration of catacombs, the digitization of manuscripts with the Vatican Apostolic Library, restoration work in the Vatican Museums, St. Peter's Basilica, and the Basilica of Saint Paul Outside the Walls, as well as cooperation projects with the Holy See's Bambino Gesù Pediatric Hospital.

During the event, gratitude was expressed to President Ilham Aliyev and the President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Mehriban Aliyeva, for the policy and efforts aimed at deepening cooperation between the two countries.

Ilgar Mukhtarov, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to the Holy See, stated that at the initiative of Mehriban Aliyeva, the Foundation has implemented numerous projects aimed at preserving cultural and religious heritage in various regions of the world, including the Vatican. He emphasized that these projects are not limited only to the restoration of architectural monuments but also serve as an expression of respect for humanity’s collective memory, establishing a spiritual dialogue between the past and the future, and transferring universal values to future generations.

Pasquale Iacobone, President of the Pontifical Commission for Sacred Archaeology, highly praised the existing cooperation between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Vatican. He noted that the collaboration with the Vatican began with the first agreement signed in 2012 and expanded progressively in subsequent years with the restoration and public opening of the Catacombs of Saints Marcellinus and Peter, as well as the Catacomb of Saint Sebastian. The agreements signed in 2016, 2018, and 2021 have contributed to making this cooperation more robust and sustainable.

He stated that the implemented projects are considered a common heritage of humanity as a whole, not just for Rome or the Catholic Church, and in this regard, their preservation and transmission to future generations are of great importance. Tthe restoration and renovation work carried out with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation resulted not only in the protection of monuments but also in progress within the scientific-research and technological fields. The application of new methods during the restoration process and the results obtained have contributed to the advancement of academic research.

Giovanni Cesare Pagazzi, Archivist and Librarian of the Holy Roman Church, emphasized in his speech that libraries and archives are not only scientific research centers but also important platforms that create dialogue between different cultures and peoples. He noted that the documents and manuscripts preserved in these institutions reflect the collective memory of humanity and unite scholars around common values.

He pointed out that these entities, while being under the direct patronage of the Holy See, also play the role of a "space of peace." It was emphasized that support shown to such cultural centers essentially means a contribution to peace and mutual understanding.

Anar Alakbarov, Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, noted in his speech the Foundation's activities in restoring historical monuments and the leading role of First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva in implementing these projects. He emphasized that as a continuation of the cooperation with the Vatican, new contracts have been signed for the restoration of four monuments located in the Basilica of Saint Paul Outside the Walls, and a presentation of the restored and renovated monuments with the participation of local entities is planned for the near future. Anar Alakbarov also noted that the Heydar Aliyev Foundation implements projects for the protection of cultural heritage not only in Azerbaijan but in various countries around the world, and there are plans to expand activities in this field.

Subsequently, a triptych carpet composition, created within the framework of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation's "Heavenly Religions" project dedicated to Judaism, Christianity, and Islam, was displayed. Each of the three carpets symbolizes different religions and cultures, yet when brought together, they express the common values of humanity - peace, mercy, and justice. The project is an embodiment of universal values stemming from the depths of Azerbaijani culture and its strategy of cultural diplomacy.