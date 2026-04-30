Baku hosts conference on 'Sustainable Development: Family, Women and Children's Policy' (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30. A conference on "Sustainable Development: Family, Women and Children's Policy" is being held in Baku, Trend reports.

The event is organized by the State Committee for Family, Women and Children's Issues, and is attended by state and government representatives.

The purpose of the conference is to strengthen the family institution in the sustainable development of society, increase the role of women in socio-economic life, and contribute to the improvement of state policy in the field of child protection.

Will be updated