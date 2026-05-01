Azerbaijani oil decreases in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF (Cost, Insurance, and Freight) basis, decreased by $0.06, or 0.05%, on April 30 from the previous level, coming in at $122.26 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB (Free on Board) price of Azeri Light crude went down by $0.04, or 0.03%, to $118.98 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude declined by $0.16, or 0.16%, to $98.16 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea dipped by $0.08, or 0.06%, to $122.86 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.