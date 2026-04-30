Tajikistan, Utah business delegation discuss expanding economic co-op

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 30. Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan Sanoi Boyzoda held a meeting with a business delegation from the U.S. state of Utah, during which the parties discussed the development of trade and economic cooperation, Trend reports via Tajik MFA.

During the meeting held on April 29, 2026, the sides exchanged views on the opportunities and importance of expanding trade and economic ties between the two countries, particularly with the state of Utah.

They also emphasized the need to intensify business missions to facilitate the implementation of investment projects.

Furthermore, the parties discussed issues related to attracting direct investment, developing and implementing joint projects, as well as advancing priority sectors of the economy.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan and the US have been gradually expanding bilateral cooperation in recent years, with increasing attention to trade, investment, energy, education, and regional connectivity.

Economic engagement has become one of the key areas of dialogue, as Dushanbe seeks to attract foreign investment and modern technologies to support industrialization and infrastructure development.