PremiumAzerbaijan reports progress on projects in liberated regions for 1Q2026
The percentage of projects in Azerbaijan's liberated territories for the first quarter of 2026 has been revealed. Several projects were carried out, with substantial funding allocated. The data highlights the distribution across various sectors.
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