Azerbaijan advances green energy rollout in liberated territories (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30. Solar panels with a combined capacity exceeding 7,000 kW have been installed in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan.

This statement was made by Deputy Minister of Energy Orkhan Zeynalov during the 12th meeting of the Working Group on Coordination and Monitoring of the Application of Green Technologies and Energy Efficiency in the Liberated Territories.

The Deputy Minister provided information on large-scale restoration and construction activities being implemented in the liberated territories in accordance with the relevant directives and instructions of President Ilham Aliyev.

Updates were presented regarding settlements and social infrastructure, including energy facilities, that have been commissioned or whose construction has been initiated since the previous meeting. In particular, it was noted that construction of the substation at the “Shafag” Solar Power Station in Jabrayil has been completed, and the installation of solar panels has commenced as part of the deployment of green energy technologies.

Implementation is also continuing on the “Shams” and “Ufug” solar power projects, each with a capacity of 50 MW, while measurement and observation activities are ongoing in preparation for the construction of a 240 MW wind power plant in Kalbajar.

The Working Group also reviewed reports on the implementation of previous decisions and the outcomes of monitoring activities related to green technologies and energy efficiency. These assessments covered the cities of Zangilan and Kalbajar, as well as the villages of Mammadbayli and Jahangirbayli in Zangilan district; Horovlu, Soltanli, and Shukurbayli in Jabrayil district; Zar in Kalbajar district; and Sugovushan, Chapar, Hasanriz, Vengli, and Kolatağ in Aghdara district.

The meeting further addressed the current status of rooftop solar installations and the registration process for citizens as “active consumers.” To date, solar panels with a total capacity exceeding 7,000 kW, along with more than 7,000 LED lighting devices, have been installed in approximately 2,000 private residences and public buildings in the liberated territories. Around 40 percent of these lighting devices (approximately 3,000 units) are hybrid systems powered by solar energy. The Working Group also discussed gas and heating supply to residential complexes and agreed on the implementation of the proposed measures.