Azerbaijan approves agreement on regional acceleration center between Digital Dev't Ministry and ITU

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. Azerbaijan has approved an agreement on cooperation between the country's Ministry of Digital Development and Transport and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) regarding the establishment of the ITU Regional Acceleration Center, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

The decree approves the “Cooperation Agreement between the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) on the Establishment of the ITU Regional Acceleration Center,” signed in Geneva on October 30, 2025, and in Baku on November 14, 2025.