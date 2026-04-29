Uzbekistan, Afghanistan sign memo to boost trade and industrial cooperation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 29. Uzbekistan and Afghanistan have signed memo aimed at strengthening trade and economic cooperation and reached a number of additional agreements, Trend reports via the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan.

The agreements were concluded during a meeting at the Chamber with an Afghan delegation, organized within the framework of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) program supporting Afghanistan’s development.

The event was attended by UNODC Regional Representative for Afghanistan, Central Asia, Iran and Pakistan Oliver Stolpe, as well as Head of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) office for Afghanistan, Tosaka Sota.

During the talks, the sides placed particular emphasis on expanding bilateral trade and economic ties, including cooperation in cotton processing, development of the textile industry, processing of fruit and vegetable products, and the formation of integrated production chains.

The parties also agreed to hold such meetings on a regular basis to ensure steady progress in joint initiatives.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Afghanistan reached $298.4 million in January-February 2026, marking an increase of $22.5 million, or 8.2%, compared to $275.9 million in the same period of 2025.