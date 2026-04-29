Tajikistan, Qatar discuss expanding cooperation between prosecutors general

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 24. Tajikistan and Qatar discussed issues related to expanding and strengthening cooperation between the general prosecutors’ offices of the two countries, Trend reports via the Tajik MFA.

The issue was discussed on April 27, 2026 during a meeting between Tajikistan’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Qatar, Nurmurod Mahmadali, and Qatar’s Attorney General Issa bin Saad Al Jafali Al-Nuaimi.

During the meeting, the sides also discussed the expansion of the legal and contractual framework, the exchange of sectoral visits, the organization of advanced training courses, as well as other topical issues of mutually beneficial cooperation.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan and Qatar have been steadily developing bilateral cooperation in recent years across political, economic, investment and humanitarian spheres, including closer engagement between state institutions and law enforcement bodies.