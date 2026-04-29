U.S. expands its sanctions list against Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. U.S. authorities have imposed restrictions on 35 organizations and individuals associated with Iran and its financial system, the U.S. State Department says in a statement, Trend reports.

"Today, the United States is acting against 35 entities and individuals who operate Iran’s covert financial network," the statement says.

It is reported that they are talking about secret banking networks that allow them to transfer tens of billions of dollars to circumvent sanctions.