Azerbaijan and UAE explore new opportunities to boost economic ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. Issues of economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) were discussed, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his X account, Trend reports.

“We were pleased to welcome to Azerbaijan the delegation led by Saeed Al Hajeri the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Co-Chairman of the Cooperation Committee on the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Azerbaijan and the UAE.

During the meeting, the strengthening of our strategic partnership was highlighted, along with new opportunities for expanding #economic cooperation.

The discussions also covered the activities of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Trade and Technical Cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates, the growing business ties and cooperation between our business communities, promoting joint #investments, as well as collaboration in industry, energy, transport, tourism, and other areas,” the publication reads.

According to data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), in 2025, the volume of foreign direct investment from the United Arab Emirates to Azerbaijan amounted to $404.7 million.

Meanwhile, in 2025, investments from the UAE accounted for 6.1% of Azerbaijan’s total foreign direct investment.