Azerbaijan rolls out its candidacy for ITU Council membership (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. The candidacies of Azerbaijan for membership in the Council of International Telecommunication Union (ITU) for 2027-2030 and a representative from Azercosmos for membership in the Radio Regulation Committee have been submitted during the council's meeting in Geneva, Switzerland, a source in the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport told Trend.

Azerbaijan is represented at the event by a delegation led by Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Samaddin Asadov.

The meeting discussed the report of the World Telecommunication Development Conference (WTDC-25) held in Baku, preparations for the ITU Plenipotentiary Conference to be held this year, as well as the World Radiocommunication Conference and Radiocommunication Assembly scheduled for 2027. The Strategic and Financial Plan for 2028-2031 and other issues were also in the spotlight.

Within the framework of the council meeting, Asadov met with ITU Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan-Martin. The meeting briefed on the measures taken in Azerbaijan towards digital development and discussed opportunities for expanding existing cooperation.

The deputy minister also held bilateral meetings with Turkish Deputy Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Ömer Fatih Sayan, Kazakhstan's Deputy Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Doszhan Musaliyev, and China's Vice Minister of Industry and Information Technology Xiong Jijun.

These meetings were important in terms of presenting Azerbaijan's position in the field of digital development at the international level, expanding the exchange of experience in the fields of artificial intelligence and innovation, as well as forming new bilateral and multilateral cooperation opportunities.

An informal meeting of ministers held before the ITU Council meeting discussed the opportunities for member states to use new technologies, increasing the participation of the private sector, improving the financing model, renewing cooperation with the UN, and other issues.

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