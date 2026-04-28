PremiumKyrgyzstan expands SME contribution to over half of GDP
The rise of SMEs to over half of Kyrgyzstan’s GDP highlights a structural shift toward private-sector-led growth, driven by expanded access to finance and state-backed support mechanisms aimed at strengthening entrepreneurship and regional development.
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