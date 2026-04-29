Heydar Aliyev Foundation facilitates filming of "Hungarian Rhapsody Project" in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. Under the support of the Hungarian Ministry of Culture and Innovation, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the ensemble “Hungarian Project Rhapsody” is filming its latest music project in our country, Trend reports.

This project involves a creative collaboration between a musical ensemble founded under the direction of world-renowned saxophonist and composer Balint Barsony and prominent Azerbaijani mugham performers—People’s Artist Mansum Ibragimov and Kamilya Nabiyeva, winner of a television mugham competition.

The main goal of the project is to revive the musical legacy of Turkic-Hungarian cultural ties through a contemporary and distinctive musical language.

As part of the collaboration, video clips for the compositions “Mehriban olag” and “Sarı gelin” have also been produced. Filming took place across various locations in Azerbaijan, including the International Mugham Center, Maiden Tower, Heydar Aliyev Center, Sea Breeze, Beshbarmag Mountain, and the Caspian Sea coastline.

Founded in 2014 under the leadership of Balint Barsony, the Hungarian Rhapsody Project also held a concert at the International Mugham Center during its visit. The ensemble has previously performed in Germany, Slovakia, Romania, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, China, and several other countries.

These performances serve not only as musical programs but also as a cultural dialogue platform aimed at strengthening ties between related peoples.

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