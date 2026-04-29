ABB Bank attracts new USD 230,000,000 syndicated loan!

ABB Bank has concluded another successful transaction, further expanding its presence in international financial markets.

The Bank has attracted a syndicated loan in the amount of USD 230,000,000 with the participation of 12 reputable banks – 5 from Europe and 7 from the UAE. The transaction was arranged by Mashreqbank, one of the leading banks in the United Arab Emirates. Another reputable UAE bank, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, acted as the facility agent.

This is another major syndicated loan attracted by ABB Bank following its return to international financial markets last April after a long break. It should be noted that last year ABB Bank also attracted a syndicated loan in the amount of USD 200,000,000.

The 15% increase in the transaction amount compared to last year, as well as more favorable terms for ABB Bank, demonstrate the further strengthening of international financial markets’ high confidence in the sustainable development and strong financial position of both Azerbaijan and ABB Bank.

The attracted funds will be directed toward financing the real sector, particularly large export-oriented projects, in line with ABB Bank’s new development strategy for 2026–2028.

ABB Bank’s participation in international financial markets further strengthens the Bank’s international image, expands its capacity to finance businesses, and has a positive impact on its liquidity position and profitability. The high level of confidence in ABB Bank in international markets creates opportunities to attract long-term financing, expand the Bank’s investor base, and broaden its regional coverage.

Information about ABB Bank’s modern, useful, and universal products and services is available at the Bank’s branches and offices, on the official website https://abb-bank.az/, through the Information Centre at 937, as well as on the Bank’s official corporate social media pages.