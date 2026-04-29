Chinese Shengyuan plans localized polycarbonate production in Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 29. China’s Puyang Shengyuan Petrochemical Group plans to ensure over 20% localization of high-quality polycarbonate production in Turkmenistan, the company’s president Wang Xichen said, Trend reports.

Wang made the remarks during Turkmen-Chinese Trade and Economic Forum, held on April 29 in Ashgabat, confirming the company’s readiness to implement large-scale strategic projects aimed at strengthening resource security and modernizing Turkmenistan’s industrial sector.

The Chinese side’s proposal focuses on transferring expertise in the production of high-quality polymers and environmentally friendly materials. According to Wang, the company intends to integrate its advanced technologies into Turkmenistan’s industrial development platform.

He noted that the partnership would support the introduction of modern environmental standards while ensuring stable supply chains and technical support across the country.

Wang also emphasized that entering the Turkmenistan market is viewed as a long-term strategy aimed at creating high-value-added products using local raw materials.

Meanwhile, He Zhenwei, President of the China Overseas Development Association (CODA), said that launching initiatives that enable a shift from raw material exports to advanced gas processing and the production of high-value-added products in the gas chemistry sector is identified by Chinese investors as one of three priority areas of bilateral cooperation between Beijing and Ashgabat, alongside with agriculture and green energy. He also made the remark during Turkmen-Chinese Trade and Economic Forum, on April 29.