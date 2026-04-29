PremiumKyrgyzstan advances modernization works at Uchkurgan Hydropower Plant
Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan
The modernization of the Uchkurgan Hydropower Plant reflects Kyrgyzstan’s ongoing efforts to upgrade aging energy infrastructure and improve the stability of its national power system.
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