Azerbaijan's Central Bank outlines capital market development priorities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has defined its next steps for capital market development within the “Report on the Implementation Status for 2025 of the Financial Sector Development Strategy for 2024–2026,” Trend reports, citing the CBA.

The planned measures include ensuring alignment with the principles of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), as well as assessing the potential establishment of a Central Counterparty Institution (CCI) as a key infrastructure element for clearing and settlement functions.

In addition, the Central Bank plans to improve the regulatory framework for investment funds in line with international best practices, prepare an enhanced supervision plan, and revise supervisory tools, data sources, and analytical methods under supervisory technology (SupTech).

The development of a risk-based supervisory framework and its implementation is also among the key priorities.

The “Financial Sector Development Strategy for 2024-2026,” approved by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, was implemented at 85.6% in 2025.

Over the reporting period, implementation across key sectors reached 86.3% in banking, 80% in insurance, 84.6% in capital markets, 86.5% in payments, 84.7% in digital finance, 100% in sustainable finance, and 85.7% in professional development and financial literacy.

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