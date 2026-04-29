Private sector role in Azerbaijan’s GDP continues to expand annually - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. The role of the private sector in Azerbaijan’s gross domestic product continues to grow steadily year by year, Mikayil Jabbarov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy, said during an event held in Baku under the theme “Entrepreneurship Development is a Strong Economy,” Trend reports.

“The resources available within the private sector are not unlimited. Ensuring balanced and efficient access to these resources for entrepreneurs remains at the center of our attention,” the minister said.

Under a presidential decree dated April 21, 2016, April 25 is observed annually in Azerbaijan as Entrepreneurs’ Day.

Will be updated

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