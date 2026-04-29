Uzbekistan records over 20% growth in trips to Saudi Arabia in 1Q2026

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 29. A total of 136,060 citizens of Uzbekistan traveled to Saudi Arabia in January-March 2026, marking a 21.2% increase compared to the same period of 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from the country’s National Statistics Committee shows that most trips were made for tourism purposes, accounting for 114,986 people, while 20,716 people visited relatives. A smaller number of citizens traveled for medical treatment (339), education (11), and official purposes (8).

The figures highlight a steady rise in outbound travel from Uzbekistan to Saudi Arabia, driven primarily by growing tourist flows and strengthened people-to-people ties between the two countries.