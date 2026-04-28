Kyrgyzstan advances major tourism resort projects in Chatkal and Issyk-Kul

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 28. Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev held a meeting to discuss the progress of projects aimed at developing the tourism sector in country, Trend reports via the press service of the nation's Cabinet of Ministers.

In particular, participants reviewed the implementation of the "Chatkal Resort" project in the Chatkal district of the Jalal-Abad region, which is intended to create a modern mountain resort.

The project is planned to be implemented under a public-private partnership (PPP) format with the involvement of private investors and specialized development companies. Its implementation period is tentatively set for 2026-2034.

The project aims to create new jobs, boost the socio-economic development of the region, increase the flow of foreign tourists, and further improve transport connectivity between the Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan through the creation of an international road corridor.

The meeting also reviewed the implementation of the investment project for the construction of the "Choktal Resort" multifunctional international tourist and resort complex on the shore of Lake Issyk-Kul.

The project is aimed at creating a modern five-star resort complex that meets international standards in quality, environmental sustainability, and year-round operation.

The future complex will be managed using modern technologies for the automation and standardization of business processes, ensuring a high level of service and optimizing operational activities. The overall implementation period of the project is set at three years.