Turkmenistan, Moldova explore expanded political and trade cooperation

Photo: The embassy of Turkmenistan in Ukraine

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 28. Turkmenistan and Moldova have discussed prospects for enhancing political dialogue and trade-economic cooperation, Trend reports via the Turkmen Embassy in Ukraine.

The discussions took place in Chisinau between Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Moldova, Toyly Ataev, and Sergey Mihov, State Secretary of Moldova’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, the parties assessed the current state of bilateral relations and prospects for further engagement, reaffirming mutual interest in strengthening political ties and expanding the legal framework governing cooperation.

The officials also addressed coordination on international platforms and the provision of reciprocal support within multilateral organizations, particularly within the United Nations system.

Additionally, the Turkmen delegation extended an invitation to Moldovan representatives to participate in forthcoming international events hosted in Turkmenistan.