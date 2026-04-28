Kazakhstan, Czech companies ink cooperation deals following business forum

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 28. Six memorandums of cooperation were signed between Kazakh and Czech companies following the Kazakhstan-Czech business forum in Astana, Trend reports via the Kazakh government.

The agreements provide for the creation of joint ventures in energy, transport, mechanical engineering, insurance, and other sectors.

In his opening remarks, Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov stressed that strengthening dialogue with businesses and investors remains a top priority for the country.

“I am pleased to see strong representation of Kazakh and Czech companies today. By leveraging each other’s strengths and exploring new areas of cooperation, we can build a mutually beneficial partnership,” Bektenov said.

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, in turn, highlighted Kazakhstan’s strategic importance.

“Kazakhstan is not only a bridge between continents, but also a global hub for innovation and strategic investment. Our relations are built on a solid foundation of mutual respect and a proven track record of successful projects. Interest in Kazakhstan is a long-term strategic priority for us,” he said.

It was reported that Czech companies expressed interest in expanding cooperation and strengthening their presence in Kazakhstan. Among notable examples, Škoda Auto has launched a $8.2 million car assembly project.

In the energy sector, cooperation between ČEZ and Kazakhstan’s national atomic company Kazatomprom was highlighted as a promising area, particularly within the framework of a previously signed long-term uranium supply agreement.