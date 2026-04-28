Kazakhstan to cut border crossing time with Smart Cargo platform

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 28. Border crossing time in Kazakhstan is expected to be reduced to 30 minutes with the introduction of the Smart Cargo digital platform, Minister of Transport Nurlan Sauranbayev said at a government meeting, Trend reports via the Kazakh government.

The minister noted that the integration of artificial intelligence into the transport and logistics sector is aimed at simplifying procedures, reducing costs, and boosting the country’s transit potential.

A key element of this transformation is the Smart Cargo platform, which connects government agencies and businesses. Using QR codes, the system provides access to cargo data, automatically verifies documents, builds routes, and determines the required permits. It is expected that this will cut border crossing time from four hours to just 30 minutes.

Digitalization has also extended to the railway sector, where around 10 projects are currently being implemented. Among them is the KinetiX diagnostic system, which has replaced manual inspection of railcars. While inspections previously took up to two hours, the system now evaluates railcars in real time across nine key parameters in just eight minutes. Intelligent video analytics automatically detects and predicts defects, significantly improving both safety and train speeds.

In addition, a road freight monitoring system is being introduced, which compares data from weigh stations and detects violations, helping reduce road wear and tear.

Sauranbayev added that a unified intelligent transport system is being developed on the basis of QazTech. The platform will integrate all modes of transport, enabling data collection and processing, traffic forecasting, and automated decision-making.