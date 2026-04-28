Tajikistan discloses air cargo transport figures for early 2026

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 28. Air freight turnover in Tajikistan totaled 400,000 ton-kilometers from January through February 2026, decreasing by 15.6% compared to the same period last year.

Data obtained by Trend from the country's State Statistical Committee shows that the figure stood at 200,000 ton-kilometers in February 2026, down 23.1% year-on-year. By contrast, air cargo showed relatively stable dynamics a year earlier, with a 5.4% decline in February and a 0.4% increase over the two months.

Against this backdrop, overall freight turnover in the country continued to grow. From January through February 2026 2026, it reached 2,401.3 million ton-kilometers, marking a 15.3% increase year-on-year. In February alone, freight turnover amounted to 1,216.0 million ton-kilometers, up 17.5% compared to February 2025.

Thus, despite the contraction in the aviation segment, the transport sector overall maintains steady growth in Tajikistan.