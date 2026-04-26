Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 26. The exchange rate of the manat against the U.S. dollar remained unchanged this week, Trend reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The weighted average exchange rate for the week stood at 1.7000 manat.

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar 13 April 1.7000 20 April 1.7000 14 April 1.7000 21 April 1.7000 15 April 1.7000 22 April 1.7000 16 April 1.7000 23 April 1.7000 17 April 1.7000 24 April 1.7000 Average weekly price 1.7000 Average weekly price 1.7000

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro fell by 0.0135 manat over the week. The weighted average exchange rate fell by 0.00614 manat compared to the previous week, standing at 1.9942 manat per euro.

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro. 13 April 1.9867 20 April 1.9990 14 April 2.0004 21 April 2.0018 15 April 2.0042 22 April 1.9957 16 April 2.0074 23 April 1.9890 17 April 2.0030 24 April 1.9855 Average weekly price 2.00034 Average weekly price 1.9942

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles fell by 0.0046 manat. The weighted average exchange rate rose by 0.02818 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 2.25736 manat per 100 rubles.

The official exchange rate for 100 rubles 13 April 2.2082 20 April 2.2393 14 April 2.2320 21 April 2.2680 15 April 2.2428 22 April 2.2716 16 April 2.2372 23 April 2.2640 17 April 2.2257 24 April 2.2439 Average weekly price 2.22918 Average weekly price 2.25736

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira fell by 0.0001 manat this week. The weighted average exchange rate also fell by 0.00016 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 0.03784 manat.