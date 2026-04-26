Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 26. The exchange rate of the manat against the U.S. dollar remained unchanged this week, Trend reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The weighted average exchange rate for the week stood at 1.7000 manat.
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The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar
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13 April
|
1.7000
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20 April
|
1.7000
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14 April
|
1.7000
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21 April
|
1.7000
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15 April
|
1.7000
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22 April
|
1.7000
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16 April
|
1.7000
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23 April
|
1.7000
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17 April
|
1.7000
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24 April
|
1.7000
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Average weekly price
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1.7000
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Average weekly price
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1.7000
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro fell by 0.0135 manat over the week. The weighted average exchange rate fell by 0.00614 manat compared to the previous week, standing at 1.9942 manat per euro.
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The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro.
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13 April
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1.9867
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20 April
|
1.9990
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14 April
|
2.0004
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21 April
|
2.0018
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15 April
|
2.0042
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22 April
|
1.9957
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16 April
|
2.0074
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23 April
|
1.9890
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17 April
|
2.0030
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24 April
|
1.9855
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Average weekly price
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2.00034
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Average weekly price
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1.9942
This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles fell by 0.0046 manat. The weighted average exchange rate rose by 0.02818 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 2.25736 manat per 100 rubles.
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The official exchange rate for 100 rubles
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13 April
|
2.2082
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20 April
|
2.2393
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14 April
|
2.2320
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21 April
|
2.2680
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15 April
|
2.2428
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22 April
|
2.2716
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16 April
|
2.2372
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23 April
|
2.2640
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17 April
|
2.2257
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24 April
|
2.2439
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Average weekly price
|
2.22918
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Average weekly price
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2.25736
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira fell by 0.0001 manat this week. The weighted average exchange rate also fell by 0.00016 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 0.03784 manat.
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Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat to the Turkish lira
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13 April
|
0.0380
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20 April
|
0.0379
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14 April
|
0.0380
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21 April
|
0.0379
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15 April
|
0.0380
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22 April
|
0.0378
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16 April
|
0.0380
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23 April
|
0.0378
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17 April
|
0.0379
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24 April
|
0.0378
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Average weekly price
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0.0380
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Average weekly price
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0.03784