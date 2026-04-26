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Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

Economy Materials 26 April 2026 13:00 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

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Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 26. The exchange rate of the manat against the U.S. dollar remained unchanged this week, Trend reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The weighted average exchange rate for the week stood at 1.7000 manat.

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar

13 April

1.7000

20 April

1.7000

14 April

1.7000

21 April

1.7000

15 April

1.7000

22 April

1.7000

16 April

1.7000

23 April

1.7000

17 April

1.7000

24 April

1.7000

Average weekly price

1.7000

Average weekly price

1.7000

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro fell by 0.0135 manat over the week. The weighted average exchange rate fell by 0.00614 manat compared to the previous week, standing at 1.9942 manat per euro.

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro.

13 April

1.9867

20 April

1.9990

14 April

2.0004

21 April

2.0018

15 April

2.0042

22 April

1.9957

16 April

2.0074

23 April

1.9890

17 April

2.0030

24 April

1.9855

Average weekly price

2.00034

Average weekly price

1.9942

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles fell by 0.0046 manat. The weighted average exchange rate rose by 0.02818 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 2.25736 manat per 100 rubles.

The official exchange rate for 100 rubles

13 April

2.2082

20 April

2.2393

14 April

2.2320

21 April

2.2680

15 April

2.2428

22 April

2.2716

16 April

2.2372

23 April

2.2640

17 April

2.2257

24 April

2.2439

Average weekly price

2.22918

Average weekly price

2.25736

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira fell by 0.0001 manat this week. The weighted average exchange rate also fell by 0.00016 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 0.03784 manat.

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat to the Turkish lira

13 April

0.0380

20 April

0.0379

14 April

0.0380

21 April

0.0379

15 April

0.0380

22 April

0.0378

16 April

0.0380

23 April

0.0378

17 April

0.0379

24 April

0.0378

Average weekly price

0.0380

Average weekly price

0.03784
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