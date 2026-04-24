Turkmen exchange sees multi-sector trade between local and int'l entrepreneurs
Photo: State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET)
Deals were concluded for base oil, cotton yarn, wheat flour, polypropylene, and cotton fiber on Turkmenistan’s commodity exchange, alongside participation of local and foreign buyers.
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