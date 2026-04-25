Iran faces ongoing water shortages despite rise in precipitation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25. Water reserves in 6 Iranian provinces, including Tehran, Markazi, Razavi Khorasan, Qom, Isfahan, and Zanjan, remain below adequate levels, Firouz Ghasemzadeh, an official of the Iran Water Resources Management Company, told reporters, Trend reports.

He noted that cities in these provinces are facing restrictions on water supply. Ghasemzadeh also said that water availability remains below normal conditions in 9 provinces with a combined population of over 34 million people.

The official added that although precipitation in the current year has increased by 3% over the long-term average and by 62% compared to the previous year, drought conditions based on the drought index have persisted for the 6th consecutive year.

Water shortages in Iran have become increasingly severe in recent years, and authorities are expected to take further measures to address the situation.