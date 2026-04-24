Kazakhstan, FAO discuss climate-resilient agriculture, water management cooperation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 24. Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev and Assistant Director-General and Regional Representative of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) for Europe and Central Asia Viorel Gutu discussed cooperation in climate-resilient agriculture and sustainable water management, Trend reports via the country's MFA.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Regional Ecological Summit in Astana.

During the talks, Kosherbayev noted FAO’s important role in promoting sustainable environmental practices, strengthening food security, and supporting the rational use of natural resources across Europe and Central Asia.

The minister said joint projects under the Kazakhstan-FAO Partnership Programme are being successfully implemented and expressed readiness to further expand cooperation, with a focus on climate resilience in agriculture, ecosystem protection, and the development of regional initiatives.

The Kazakh side also highlighted the importance of developing national certification standards based on FAO recommendations. In response, Gutu confirmed FAO’s readiness to provide methodological support, including on issues related to the development and standardization of lecithin production.

Special attention was given to FAO’s active participation as a key partner of the Regional Ecological Summit and organizer of a number of high-level events on the margins of the forum.

The sides also discussed prospects for deeper cooperation in efficient water resource management and sustainable land use.