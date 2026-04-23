Export-Import Bank of Austria to finance oncology center upgrade in Tajikistan
Photo: Poland's Financial Ombudsman
The concessional financing highlights Tajikistan’s continued reliance on external funding to upgrade critical healthcare infrastructure while improving service quality.
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