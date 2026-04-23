ABB Bank announces the launch of the second stage of its bond issuance (PHOTO)

ABB Bank will begin the next stage of its bond issuance on April 27, 2026. This time, the Bank plans to issue two tranches of bonds, each worth 5 million manats. According to the preliminary plan, the annual yield will be 9% for 1-year bonds and 10% for 2-year bonds. The subscription period will last for 2 weeks.

You can view schedule of ABB Bank’s upcoming planned bond issuances here. As new issuances are announced, the exact dates will be specified on the page.

The purpose of ABB Bank’s bond issuance is to create regular and accessible investment opportunities for investors, as well as to ensure sustainable activity in the country’s capital markets.

It should be noted that during the first issuance carried out by the Bank in March, 1-year and 2-year bonds worth 5 million manats each were successfully placed. Thus, the total issuance volume of 10 million manats was fully realized. Due to strong investor demand, the volume of orders exceeded the offered amount by approximately 5 times.

Detailed information about ABB Bank’s modern, useful, and versatile products and services can be obtained at the Bank’s branches and service offices, on the official website https://abb-bank.az/, by calling the Information Center at 937, as well as on the Bank’s official social media pages.