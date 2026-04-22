Kazakh and Japanese companies sign deal for wind project in Zhambyl
Photo: Samruk Energy
A framework agreement has been signed between Kazakhstan’s Aktas Energy LLP and Japan’s Marubeni Corporation for the construction of a 1 GW wind power plant in the Zhambyl region.
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