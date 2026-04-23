KBR expands collaboration with Amazon Web Services

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. KBR’s Mission Technology Solutions (MTS) business is deepening its partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to help government agencies process vast amounts of satellite and sensor data and convert it into real-time operational insights, Trend reports via KBR.

Under the expanded collaboration, KBR and AWS will modernize space and ground systems using cloud-based infrastructure, advanced analytics and artificial intelligence (AI). The initiative is designed to accelerate the processing of data from hyperspectral satellites, optical sensors and distributed sensor networks, supporting mission-critical applications such as satellite monitoring, in-orbit threat detection and Earth observation.

A central element of KBR’s approach is its Speed to Mission Impact℠ framework, which focuses on rapidly transitioning legacy systems to scalable, cloud-native architectures. The company is also applying a Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) to improve integration of new technologies while ensuring interoperability and flexibility across platforms.

The partnership places strong emphasis on reducing the time between data collection and operational response. By leveraging AWS capabilities, KBR aims to process large and complex datasets more quickly and deliver actionable intelligence to end users.

As part of the expanded cooperation, KBR is increasing investment in AWS-certified specialists and cloud migration expertise. The company holds AWS Migration Competency status and is an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner, reflecting its experience in executing large-scale cloud transformations for the public sector under strict security, compliance and resilience requirements.

KBR also applies AWS-validated methodologies and automation tools to reduce migration risks and costs, while maintaining operational continuity for mission-critical systems. The company said its solutions are designed to scale alongside growing data volumes while maintaining strong cost efficiency and performance.