OTS Secretary General calls for urgent action on global food security

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. Global food security is an issue that requires urgent action, Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States Kubanychbek Omuraliev said during the Regional Ecological Summit 2026 in Astana, Trend reports.

According to him, based on UN data, 673 million people worldwide face hunger, while 2.3 billion experience moderate food insecurity.

“These figures clearly show that food security must be at the center of our efforts to combat climate change. At the same time, there are positive developments in the region - measures are being taken to reduce food waste, including in Türkiye. This demonstrates that improving efficiency can significantly strengthen food security and bring economic benefits,” Secretary General said.

Omuraliev stressed that unsustainable use of natural resources contributes to global warming. He noted that rising temperatures increase the risks of droughts and floods and may trigger a chain reaction affecting agriculture, energy, transport, water resources, and public health.

“This crisis is not just an environmental issue - it affects all sectors,” Secretary General said. According to him, a green future should remain one of the key priorities for all countries.