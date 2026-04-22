Iran's IRGC warns of heavier blows amid stalled talks with U.S.

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. The Iranian Armed Forces will inflict heavier blows on the other side in the event of a new war, the statement of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on the occasion of the 48th anniversary of its establishment says, Trend reports.

"In the 40-day war, the IRGC carried out 100 stages of Operation True Promise 4, seriously damaging the military structure of the U.S. and Israel in the region," the statement noted.

The IRGC added that as part of the Iranian Armed Forces, it can create great surprises and deliver blows to the other side that it cannot imagine.

Meanwhile, as no tangible progress was made in the nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, the situation escalated on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran. In retaliation, Iran initiated missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and U.S. installations in the region. Following these developments, a two-week ceasefire agreement was brokered on April 7 through Pakistan's mediation. However, during subsequent talks between the U.S. and Iran in Islamabad on April 11, no consensus was reached.

On April 21, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he extended the ceasefire until Iran submits its proposal and discussions are concluded, one way or the other.