ADB rolls out tender for Azerbaijan's railway infrastructure upgrade
ADB has issued a tender for the modernization of the Bilajari-Yalama railway section in Azerbaijan. The project will focus on electrification, signaling, and telecommunication improvements. Bids are open to companies from eligible ADB member countries until May 29, 2026.
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