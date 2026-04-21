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Azerbaijan records positive growth in natural gas export figures

Oil&Gas Materials 21 April 2026 05:00 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan records positive growth in natural gas export figures

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Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21. Azerbaijan exported 6.257 bcm of natural gas (in gaseous form) worth $1.8 billion in the period from January through March of this year.

The data obtained by Trend from the State Customs Committee indicates that this represents a decrease of $322.4 million, or 14.6%, in value compared to the same period last year, and an increase of 357.9 million cubic meters, or 6.1%, in volume.

Overall, Azerbaijan carried out trade operations with foreign countries totaling $9.4 billion from January through March of this year. This is $2.6 billion, or 21.9%, less than the same period last year.

Of the total foreign trade turnover, $5.4 billion was accounted for by exports, and $4.005 billion by imports. Over the past year, exports decreased by $984 million, or 15.4%, while imports decreased by $1.6 billion, or 29.3%.

Consequently, the trade balance showed a surplus of $1.3 billion, which is $675 million, or 1.9 times, higher than the previous year.

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