Azerbaijani FM arrives in Bangkok on visit (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has arrived in Bangkok to attend the 82nd session of the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry wrote on its X page, Trend reports.

"Guided by the theme “Leaving no one behind: advancing a society for all ages in Asia and the Pacific,” the session will provide a platform to discuss current and emerging demographic trends and socio-economic priorities, including decent work, full and productive employment across age groups, women’s economic empowerment, and overall social integration," the publication says.