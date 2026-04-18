Turkmenistan supplies about 40 bcm of gas annually to China - MFA

Photo: Screenshot from the video of the Third United Nations Conference on LLDCs in Awaza

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. Turkmenistan supplies about 40 bcm of gas annually to China, Rashid Meredov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan said during a panel discussion at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Türkiye, Trend reports.

According to him, energy projects play a key role in regional security.

“Today, we supply approximately 40 billion cubic meters of gas to China through joint pipeline every year,” he said.

Meredov noted that the Turkmenistan–China gas pipeline also enables transit opportunities for neighboring countries.