Azerbaijan's SOCAR, Chevron explore new joint projects at Baku Energy Week (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. As part of Baku Energy Week on June 2, SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf convened with Derek Magness, Managing Director of Chevron’s Eurasia Business Unit, to explore prospects for implementing joint initiatives, Trend reports, citing SOCAR.

During the meeting, the parties noted with satisfaction Chevron’s successful operations in Azerbaijan. It was emphasized that the document signed between SOCAR and Chevron during the opening ceremony of “Baku Energy Week” is of great importance for expanding cooperation, and plans for work in this direction were reviewed.

In the course of the meeting, the companies exchanged views on opportunities for implementing joint projects in Azerbaijan and other countries, and also discussed other issues of mutual interest.