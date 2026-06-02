President Mirziyoyev reviews strategic chemical industrial hub in Chirchiq

Photo: The Press service of the President of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev reviewed the development of the Chirchiq Chemical Industrial Technopark, a strategic industrial hub established to support Uzbekistan’s initiatives to modernize manufacturing, enhance value-added production, and expand exports, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek president.

The technopark, created under a presidential decree in February 2022, aims to foster the deeper processing of chemical products, facilitate the adoption of advanced technologies, and attract both domestic and foreign investment.

Occupying a 26.4-hectare site, the industrial zone has received $25 million in funding for the development of engineering networks, utilities, and modern infrastructure.

In a meeting, it was announced that in 2025, the technopark attracted $56 million in investment, generated 758 jobs, and produced over 150 distinct products with a total value of $60 million.

Long-term development projections anticipate total investment of $207 million by 2030, with annual output expected to reach $294 million, exports projected at $48 million, and employment expanding to 2,300 positions.

During his visit, President Mirziyoyev was briefed on the technopark’s operational activities as well as a range of scientific and industrial initiatives designed to strengthen Uzbekistan’s chemical sector.

The meeting emphasized the strategic significance of fertilizer production for the national agricultural industry. While Uzbekistan currently produces 3.7 million tons of mineral fertilizers annually, demand for imported phosphate and water-soluble fertilizers remains substantial. To address this gap, authorities have developed investment projects valued at $2.8 billion aimed at modernizing the sector.

The president also reviewed plans for the petrochemical industry, where domestic demand for polymers continues to grow. According to projections, annual demand could reach 3.2 million tons by 2032. Major projects, including coal-to-olefins production in Angren and an oil-processing complex in Kungrad, are expected to help meet domestic demand and reduce imports.

In the household chemicals sector, officials outlined initiatives aimed at cutting imports by half, increasing the share of domestically produced goods in the local market to 64%, and expanding export volumes.

The projects form part of Uzbekistan’s broader strategy to strengthen industrial self-sufficiency, attract investment, and develop higher-value manufacturing industries.