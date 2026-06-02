Kazakhstan’s sets high expectations for Alatau city

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has voiced high expectations for the development of the new Alatau City project, emphasizing the need for strong institutions, transparent regulation, and a comprehensive legal framework, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

Speaking at a meeting on the development of Alatau City, Tokayev noted that the decision to establish the new city was made under challenging economic conditions but was carefully considered and strategically justified.

“Alatau City is a fully developed and well-balanced project. International experience shows that future-oriented cities can elevate national development to a new level. Dubai, Shenzhen, Incheon, and many others are strong examples. Therefore, expectations for Alatau City are high,” he said.

The president stressed that the initial phase must focus on resolving legal, land, and infrastructure issues, calling them critical prerequisites for successful implementation.

Tokayev also underlined that while a constitutional law has laid a solid legal foundation for the city’s development, this alone will not guarantee success.

“There are many examples where special economic zones failed to meet expectations due to weak institutions, lack of transparency, and unpredictable regulatory environments,” he noted, adding that lessons from such cases must be taken into account.

He emphasized the need to build a unified legislative system and establish a transparent and high-quality regulatory framework covering all key areas of business activity and daily life in the city.

According to Tokayev, this framework should operate on two levels: a constitutional level, which already defines the core principles, and a regulatory level, which will set practical legal mechanisms across different sectors of economic activity.